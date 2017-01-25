Beloved Television Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mary Tyler Moore, the star of two of TV’s best-loved sitcoms, has died. She was 80.

Moore, a Brooklyn native, died with her husband and friends nearby, her publicist Mara Buxbaum said.

“A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile,” Buxbaum said in a statement.

Moore began her career as a dancer and later gained fame in the 1960s as the frazzled wife Laura Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

In the 1970s, she created one of TV’s first career-woman sitcom heroines in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Over the years she won seven Emmy awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Tony Award for “Whose Life Is It Anyway?”

She also was nominated for an Oscar for her 1980 portrayal of an affluent mother whose son is accidentally killed in “Ordinary People.”

