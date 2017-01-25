MTA Board Expected To Vote On Fare Hikes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA board is expected to vote Wednesday in favor of fare hikes and if approved, commuters on the rails and on the roads will be paying more.

The board will vote on what would be the eighth fare hike since 2003.

“The costs are rising and rising but the service is, to some degree, deteriorating,” one commuter said.

Sources say the MTA is leaning towards a fare hike that would increase a single subway or bus ride from $2.75 to $3 while a monthly MetroCard would cost an extra $3.50, bringing the total up to $121, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

For a one week pass, commuters would be paying an extra dollar, up to $32.

Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road riders are facing a 3.75 percent increase. That means if you pay $377 for a monthly pass, you’d now be paying close to $400.

Drivers aren’t exempt from the uptick either. E-ZPass on the seven city MTA bridges and two tunnels would see a 4 percent jump.

“I think it really sticks,” said one commuter. “The service is getting worse and the fares are going up.”

Another option is to keep the fares at the same rate, but decrease the bonus you get back for buying a monthly pass, but that option seems less likely to get approved, Doris reported.

Either way, commuters are not optimistic about the outcome of the vote and what it will mean for their wallets.

“I would expect increased services from MTA, but I know that not going to happen,” said one rider.

Since 2005, the cost of a MetroCard has jumped by 50 percent.

If the proposed fare hike is passed, the new prices would go into effect on March 19.