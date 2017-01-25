BREAKING NEWS: Beloved Television Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80 | Watch CBSN1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

O’Neill Touts Drop In Crime, Improved Community Outreach In ‘State Of The NYPD’ Address

January 25, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: James O'Neill, NYPD, State Of The NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police Commissioner James O’Neill made a confession to those in attendance at the New York City Police Foundation’s annual ‘State of the NYPD’ breakfast — he’s still not comfortable in a suit, proud of the uniform he wore for 30 years.

Commissioner O’Neill was even prouder of the record low crime rate through last year. He told the breakfast audience that the department plans to livestream community meetings after a drug or gang takedown.

“I think it’s important that we share that with the communities, and they know exactly what transpired in their neighborhoods, and their buildings,” he said.

There were 90 raids last year, culminating in a thousand arrests.

“These are the people involved in the violence and crime,” he said, “This is why shootings and homicides and overall crimes continue to go down.”

There were 998 recorded in 2016, it was the first time the number has come under 1,100.

 

