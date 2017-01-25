Former Redskins, Giants QB Ralph Guglielmi Dies At 83

Breaking News: Beloved TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80 | Photos | 5 Facts1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

January 25, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: New York Giants

WALLACE, N.C. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former Notre Dame, Redskins and Giants quarterback Ralph Guglielmi has died.

Gloria Braswell with the Padgett Funeral Home in Wallace, North Carolina, said Guglielmi died Monday. He was 83, and the cause of death was not made public.

Guglielmi was a consensus All-American as a senior in 1954 and also placed fourth in Heisman Trophy voting that year after throwing for 1,160 yards and leading the Fighting Irish (9-1) to a No. 4 final national ranking.

He was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

The Redskins drafted Guglielmi in 1955 with the third overall pick, and he played four season for Washington. He didn’t enjoy nearly the success in the NFL that he did in college. He was only a full-time starter for one season and his teams were just 8-16-3 in games he started.

Guglielmi also played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

He played for the Giants for the entire 1962 season and part of ’63, backing up Y.A. Tittle. Both of those teams reached the NFL championship game, although Guglielmi had moved on to the Eagles before the end of the 1963 season.

