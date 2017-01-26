112th New York Boat Show Launches At Javits Center

January 26, 2017 10:16 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ahoy mateys!

The 112th New York Boat Show has launched at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, showing off hundreds of new boats, including sport fishers and luxury yachts, as well as the latest in boating gadgets and technology.

The queen of the show is a 51-foot yacht — the Gran Turismo 49 from Beneteau — which features a retractable sunroof, garage, spacious outdoor deck, and joystick docking.

“It’s an indicator of boating becoming more and more accessible,” boat show spokesperson Carrie Waible said. “so whether you’ve been boating your whole life or it’s something that you’ve just gotten passionate about it’s really technology that’s inviting you in and saying, ‘You can do this!'”

It also has Skyhook technology to help pull the boat into port.

“It helps you basically stabilize the boat so that you can go and grab your lines, do whatever you need and the boat stays fully stable, which with a 51-foot yacht like this is no small feat,” Waible said. “It’s an amazing technology.”

The price tag is just under $1 million, Waible said.

The boat show runs through Sunday.

