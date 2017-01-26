‘We Are Very Worried,’ Blood Found Splattered Around Missing Mother’s Bronx Home

January 26, 2017 5:26 PM
Filed Under: Jessica Layton, Joan Viau, Nicholas Duverge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother has been missing for days and disturbing discoveries inside her car and apartment have the 52-year-old’s family desperate for answers.

“I haven’t seen her since Monday. It’s Thursday right?” Nicholas Duverge said.

Duverge can barely keep track of the days since his mom went missing. Police said Joan Viau hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon when she left her apartment on Carlisle Place in the Bronx with her ‘other’ son for a doctor’s appointment.

“She has rheumatoid arthritis,” he told CBS2’s Jessica Layton, “I just feel like something’s wrong.”

Viau was reported missing Wednesday, by her boyfriend of 15 years. On Thursday afternoon he wasn’t inside the apartment they share, but police were. Sources told CBS2 that Viau’s purse and cell phone were found inside the apartment with blood on them. There was also what appeared to be blood on the door leading to the hallway.

“I don’t’ want to assume the worst, but at this point that’s all I can think about,” Duverge said.

The 22-year-old can’t imagine who would want to hurt his mother, and is holding onto the hope that she’ll still walk through the family’s door with an explanation.

“We are very worried,” he said, “Our family is worried, just want her to get home safely.”

Viau is 5’7″ 135-lbs with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

Police have asked anyone with information in the case to contact them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia