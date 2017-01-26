‘We Are Very Worried,’ Blood Found Splattered Around Missing Mother’s Bronx Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother has been missing for days and disturbing discoveries inside her car and apartment have the 52-year-old’s family desperate for answers.

“I haven’t seen her since Monday. It’s Thursday right?” Nicholas Duverge said.

Duverge can barely keep track of the days since his mom went missing. Police said Joan Viau hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon when she left her apartment on Carlisle Place in the Bronx with her ‘other’ son for a doctor’s appointment.

“She has rheumatoid arthritis,” he told CBS2’s Jessica Layton, “I just feel like something’s wrong.”

Viau was reported missing Wednesday, by her boyfriend of 15 years. On Thursday afternoon he wasn’t inside the apartment they share, but police were. Sources told CBS2 that Viau’s purse and cell phone were found inside the apartment with blood on them. There was also what appeared to be blood on the door leading to the hallway.

“I don’t’ want to assume the worst, but at this point that’s all I can think about,” Duverge said.

The 22-year-old can’t imagine who would want to hurt his mother, and is holding onto the hope that she’ll still walk through the family’s door with an explanation.

“We are very worried,” he said, “Our family is worried, just want her to get home safely.”

Viau is 5’7″ 135-lbs with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

Police have asked anyone with information in the case to contact them.