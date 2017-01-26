Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 26, 2017

During Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” Boomer was forced to remind a caller how he once dominated the entire AFC.

Will Carmelo Anthony stay or will he go? That was the topic early on in the show. Boomer and Craig seem to think if Phil Jackson gets his way, the Knicks’ star will be shown the door. The guys discussed the apparent Melo-for-Kevin Love trade that wasn’t, although it took a little while for Craig’s voice to show up for work.

We also heard a little about the Pro Bowl and Tiger Woods’ return, and Jerry Recco got called out and responded accordingly, plus a whole lot more.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

