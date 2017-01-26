Man Sought In 2-State Crime Spree Including Bank Robbery, Home Invasion

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Armed, dangerous and still out there – police say one man is behind a multi-state crime spree, including stolen cash, a carjacking, and even a break-in at a suburban home with a mom and daughter inside.

The bank robbery suspect is still wanted in both New York and Connecticut, and he truly terrorized a neighborhood in Port Chester Wednesday night.

Police in Port Chester late Thursday were going over a black pickup truck that was partially covered in a blue tarp, which the suspect allegedly stole right after breaking into a woman’s home where he was trying to hide out.

CBS2’s Brian Conybeare spoke exclusively with one of the victims of the home invasion.

Police released a surveillance image of the armed suspect they say robbed the Patriot National Bank on Mason Street in Greenwich Connecticut late Wednesday afternoon.

He led police in a high-speed pursuit down Interstate 95 into New York, before crashing his getaway car and running into a condo complex on Nella Way in Port Chester.

“Very, very scary,” said home invasion victim Yemisi Akintola-Okunoye. “Very, very scary.”

Akintola-Okunoye said the suspect kicked in her door confronting her and her 14-year-old daughter.

“I said, ‘Hello what are you doing here?!’ My daughter said, ‘I will smack you – leave, leave! what are you doing here?!’” Akintola-Okkunoye said. “And then he said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I’m not going to hurt you.’”

Police said the suspect dropped his gun and left the stolen cash by the highway.

Akintola-Okunoye said he pushed her and tried to keep them from opening their door, but then he apparently jumped out a back window and they escaped.

“As soon as we get out, the cops said, ‘Run for your life!’”

After terrifying the family, the desperate suspect ran through the neighborhood. Police said wound up stealing a truck from behind a nearby house, drove to the Bronx, dumped it on the street, and disappeared.

Port Chester police now have the stolen pickup truck as evidence, but no one has seen the suspect.

And Akintola-Okunoye wants to know why he targeted her family.

“Maybe when he saw the cops coming, he was just trying to escape,” Akintola-Okunoye said. “I don’t know why he has to choose my house. I want him to be caught.”