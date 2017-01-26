LISTEN: Ira Winderman Breaks Down Carmelo Anthony Trade Possibilities

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The Knicks have reportedly reached out to the Cavaliers, Celtics and Clippers to gauge their interest in Carmelo Anthony.

So which one of those three teams would most likely deal for him?

Ira Winderman, who covers the Miami Heat for the Sun-Sentinel, told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Thursday that he believes Boston makes the most sense for Anthony.

“I think the Celtics need that alpha male in their lineup,” Winderman said. “I know they have Isaiah Thomas, and he has been wonderful. But he’s so diminuitive that at the end of games I don’t know if you can smother him. He’s gotten big numbers against some of the lesser teams. I can see Boston in that position (to trade for Anthony).”



Winderman said, despite the fact that they’re friends, Anthony and LeBron James could not coexist in Cleveland.

“I think he (James) wants Anthony to be his friend for the rest of his career, but not necessarily his running partner because he knows how ball-centric Carmelo Anthony has to be,” Winderman said.

The Clippers aren’t an ideal fit, either, because Chris Paul and Blake Griffin are set to become free agents this summer, Winderman said.

“I don’t know what’s going to be left of the Clippers,” Winderman said. “You know what? If Carmelo Anthony gets himself traded to the Clippers, he could wind up in the same situation he was in New York, where there’s nothing next to him anymore.”

