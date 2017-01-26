NBA Announces Reserves For All-Star Game, Leaving Carmelo Anthony Off List

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NBA revealed the reserves for the 2017 All-Star Game on Thursday night, leaving Carmelo Anthony off the list.

The reserves for the Eastern Conference include Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Paul George, Kemba Walker and Paul Millsap, CBS Sports reported.

Those making the cut for the Western Conference include Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Marc Gasol, DeAndre Jordan and Gordon Hayward.

Anthony previously played in seven straight All-Star Games. His absence from the roster comes amid trade rumors, as the Knicks have reportedly reached out to the Cavaliers, Celtics and Clippers to gauge their interest.

The starters were named two weeks ago, with Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo suiting up for the Eastern Conference and Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis starting for the Western Conference.

The All-Star Game will be played on February 21.