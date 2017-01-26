Actor Shia LaBeouf Arrested Outside Queens Museum

January 26, 2017 7:18 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a Queens museum.

Police say LaBeouf pulled the scarf of an unidentified 25-year-old man early Thursday morning outside the Museum of the Moving Image, scratching his face in the process. Police say he also pushed the man, who refused medical attention.

LaBeouf faces a misdemeanor assault charge. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment.

Last week, LaBeouf launched a project called “He will not divide us” to protest President Donald Trump. A live camera streams footage from outside the museum, where people are encouraged to say, “He will not divide us.”

The livestream is for a participatory public art project LaBeouf and two collaborators intend to have running for the next four years.

