Surveillance Video Shows Man Suspected Of Pushing Another Man Onto Subway Tracks In The Bronx

January 26, 2017 8:43 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released surveillance video showing the man they say pushed another man onto the subway tracks in the Bronx on Wednesday morning.

Police said the 43-year-old victim was shoved onto the tracks at the 170th Street station in the Mount Eden neighborhood around 6:45 a.m. He was struck by a southbound D train as it approached the station.

“The train operator was pulling in and saw somebody fly in front of the train,” Transit Police Chief Joseph Fox said Wednesday. “His injury is a severe injury in his leg. He’s in the hospital now and we’re reviewing video in the station and above.”

Police have released a picture of a man they say pushed another man onto the tracks at a Bronx Subway station. (credit: NYPD)

Police described the suspect as a man with dark skin wearing black and white Adidas sneakers, a green jacket and a green skullcap.

Surveillance video shows him walking south on Sheridan Avenue between East 169th and East 168th streets shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

