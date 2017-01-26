Top 5 Reasons You Should Root For The New England Patriots In Super Bowl LI

By Danny Cox

A lot of NFL fans consider the season over because their team did not make it to the Super Bowl—or even to the playoffs—in some cases. Hardcore football fans will be happy to watch any game that’s on, but sometimes it’s hard to decide who to root for.

If you’re on the fence, consider these reasons for rooting for the New England Patriots to defeat the high-flying “Dirty Birds” of Atlanta.

1. Every Player Makes The Other Better

Some may think that the Pats just have many of the best players out there, but that isn’t necessarily the case. Everything the Patriots have done, they have done as a team—they all work to make one another that much better. Tom Brady has six players with more than 400 yards receiving and seven players with three or more receiving touchdowns.

Just when opposing defenses think they have Julian Edelman and Martellus Bennett covered, Chris Hogan and rookie Malcolm Mitchell come out of nowhere. If LeGarrett Blount is having an off day, Dion Lewis picks it up on his end. Defensively, players such as Logan Ryan, Patrick Chung, Malcolm Butler and Trey Flowers always appear to be in on a play together. You never know who will step up next.

2. They’re Always Finding New Ways To Surprise Football Fans

Even though everything appeared to be working for them without fail last week, the Patriots still had some tricks up their sleeves. Not only did they break out a flea-flicker, but there was even more in their arsenal. New England decided to use a four-receiver package that they had run a mere 12 times all season, and something like that, with all of those weapons at their disposal, is scary for any defense to see.

3. If You’re An NFC South Fan, You Really Have No Choice

Fans of the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers can’t possibly watch Super Bowl LI and find it in their hearts to root for the Atlanta Falcons. As a matter of fact, it will be difficult for fans of any other NFL teams to do that.

4. You Can’t Help But Be Impressed By Tom Brady

Even after missing four games due to suspension, Brady still went out and passed for more than 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions all season. Making this even more impressive is that he put up these numbers without Rob Gronkowski, his top target for years, since the end of November.

Brady has a chance to add another Super Bowl ring to his collection while playing in his eighth overall, and he’s going to turn 40 this August. He hasn’t slowed down with age; he has miraculously appeared to get even better, and it is hard to figure out how that is possible. Whether you love him or hate him, you cannot deny the sheer talent with which he plays the game.

5. It’s History In The Making

After defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots earned the right to play in their ninth Super Bowl. That is indeed a record for the most championship games ever appeared in by a team. Now, if they’re going to take the record for the most Super Bowls ever won by a single team, they will need to win this game—and two more—to overtake the Steelers’ record of six.

There is another record to be broken if the Patriots win: Tom Brady’s fifth Super Bowl ring. He is currently tied with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw with four Super Bowl victories. A win in Super Bowl LI will truly cement Brady’s place in NFL history as one of the top quarterbacks of all time.