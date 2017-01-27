Vice President Pence To Speak At March For Life Rally In DC

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has agreed to speak at Friday’s March for Life, the annual anti-abortion demonstration in Washington.

In a statement, the March for Life says neither a president nor a vice president has ever spoken at the event, now in its 44th year. One of President Donald Trump’s top advisers, Kellyanne Conway, is also on the list of speakers.

“I was so excited when I saw that Mike Pence was going to address the crowd,” Mary King, who was headed to Washington, told WCBS 880’s Sean Adams. “I just think that’s going to be phenomenal. It’s really going to energize the whole crowd that’s there.”

“I see a chance for a real change now,” another man said.

In a statement, the president of the March for Life, Jeanne Mancini, calls Pence “a friend and champion of the pro-life cause his entire career.” The organization predicts tens of thousands of demonstrators will rally on the National Mall and then march to the Supreme Court.

The March for Life is held each year by protesters marking the anniversary of a landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

Trump has promised to appoint Supreme Court justices who are opposed to abortion.

