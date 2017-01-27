Character Actor John Hurt Dies At 77

LONDON (CBSNewYork/CBSLA.com) — Legendary character actor John Hurt has died, according to multiple reports in British newspapers Friday.

The actor, perhaps most known for playing the title role in “The Elephant Man,” was 77.

He most recently starred on the big screen as a a priest who gives counsel to Jackie Kennedy after the assassination of President Kennedy in “Jackie.”

The actor had been reportedly battling cancer.

Hurt is survived by his fourth wife, Anwen Rees-Myers, according to the newspaper the Mirror. They were married 12 years.

The actor first came to fame more than five decades ago in 1966’s “A Man for All Seasons.”

His other credits include the “Harry Potter” series, “Doctor Who,” “Midnight Express,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “Alien,” “Hellboy,” “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” and “History of the World, Part 1.”

Sir John Hurt was knighted by the Queen in 2015.