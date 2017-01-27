Police-Involved Shooting Overnight In Newark

January 27, 2017 6:10 AM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are on the scene of a police-involved shooting overnight in Newark.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at the corner of Springfield Avenue and South 12 Street.

Police say a Newark officer shot at two cars trying to hit them, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. Police scanner audio captured on Broadcastify.com describes what happened just before the shooting.

“Springfield Ave., South 11 Street. We had a car pull over and try to hit us. Have 503 come over here,” one officer says.

“They have a vehicle that just tried to hit them. He discharged his weapon. They are gonna be at Springfield Avenue and 11 Street,” another responds.

Both cars drove away. One of the cars drove to the emergency room at University Hospital, where police followed. Bullet holes could be seen above the driver’s side door handle, Bauman reported.

The suspect walked inside and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. It’s unclear if there were any other passengers inside the car.

Police believe they do have everyone involved in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia