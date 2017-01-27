NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are on the scene of a police-involved shooting overnight in Newark.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at the corner of Springfield Avenue and South 12 Street.

Police say a Newark officer shot at two cars trying to hit them, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. Police scanner audio captured on Broadcastify.com describes what happened just before the shooting.

“Springfield Ave., South 11 Street. We had a car pull over and try to hit us. Have 503 come over here,” one officer says.

“They have a vehicle that just tried to hit them. He discharged his weapon. They are gonna be at Springfield Avenue and 11 Street,” another responds.

Both cars drove away. One of the cars drove to the emergency room at University Hospital, where police followed. Bullet holes could be seen above the driver’s side door handle, Bauman reported.

The suspect walked inside and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. It’s unclear if there were any other passengers inside the car.

Police believe they do have everyone involved in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.