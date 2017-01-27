Silverman: Can Falcons Defense Find A Way To Slow Down Brady & Co.?

By Steve Silverman

The Atlanta Falcons did not get to the Super Bowl by accident.

They may not have the TV ratings power that the Dallas Cowboys or Green Bay Packers would have had if they had reached the big game, but that’s not a criterion for a team earning its way to the big game. That’s a good thing.

The Falcons are the best offensive team in the league, based on the numbers and the eye test. They were second to the New Orleans Saints in yardage gained, and they were also the highest-scoring team (33.8 points per game) in the NFL. That’s the ultimate test for determining the best offensive team in the league.

The Patriots and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will have their hands filled trying to contain Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, but they are qualified for the battle.

The Pats yielded the fewest points in the NFL this season, and Patricia’s ability to put together a game plan allowed New England to hold the high-scoring Steelers to 17 points – and the final eight of those came after the game was out of hand.

But what about when the Patriots have the ball? Just how do the Falcons plan to contain a team that has more offensive options than any team the Falcons have seen this year? When Tom Brady drops back to pass, just what can the Falcons do to slow him down?

In recent years, the Falcons were one of the weakest defensive teams in the league, and it often manifested itself with a team that got pushed around by bigger and stronger offensive lines. They were not equipped to fight the battle in the trenches, and that meant there was immense pressure on the offense to score with nearly every possession or the game would slip away.

The Falcons are not that kind of defensive team any longer. The presence of pass rusher Vic Beasley gives head coach Dan Quinn at least one game-changing player who can come around the corner with speed and either sack the quarterback or force a bad throw. Beasley had 15½ sacks in the regular season.

They have a couple of other nasty and hard-hitting tacklers in middle linebacker Deion Jones and strong safety Keanu Neal, rookies who combined for 214 tackles and do a great job of attacking the ball carrier. Jones also had three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns, while the underappreciated Neal forced five fumbles with his missile-like tackles.

So, the Falcons are a better defensive team than they were in 2014 or 2015. But it’s fair to ask just how much better because they ranked just 25th in total yards allowed and 28th in passing yards allowed this season.

That smacking sound you hear is Brady licking his lips in anticipation. He knows he is going to have a significant opportunity to put points on the board even though tight end Rob Gronkowski is out with a bad back. Julian Edelman should be able to get open on nearly every snap, while fellow receiver Chris Hogan is the flavor of the month.

Additional options such as Martellus Bennett, Danny Amendola and Dion Lewis could cause additional headaches for the Falcons.

The biggest issue for Atlanta could be someone who won’t even be in uniform. It’s the presence of offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia. Belichick convinced Scarnecchia to come out of retirement after the New England offensive line was whipped in last year’s AFC championship game by Von Miller and the Denver Broncos.

Scarnecchia has done his job extremely well, as the Patriots’ offensive line has followed suit. Keep your eye on left tackle Nate Solder if you want to watch a lineman who has excelled at his job this season.

It’s clear that Atlanta must find a way to control Brady and the passing game to have a chance in this game. However, the game-changing player could be in the backfield behind Brady.

LeGarrette Blount is a power running back who likes to bully opposing defenses. He ran for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns during the season. The instant he senses a weakness in an opposing defense, he takes on the role of Mack Truck and starts running over opponents.

If the Pats have a lead in the second half, you can be sure that Blount will have an opportunity to punish the Falcons in this manner.

That was the issue for the Atlanta defense in the past, and it could be in the Super Bowl as well. If the Falcons have not figured this part of the game out, the Patriots will be getting their fifth Lombardi Trophy next Sunday evening, and the final score may not be close.

