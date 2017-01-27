Study Shows Gender Stereotypes About Being ‘Smart’ Start As Young As First Grade

January 27, 2017 12:07 AM
Filed Under: Alex Silverman, Gender Stereotypes, Gender Stereotypes Study, NYU

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — How young are we when gender stereotypes start to set in?

As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, some new research out of NYU says when it comes to who is smarter, it starts as early as first grade.

The researchers found girls as young as 6 years old are less likely than boys to see members of their own gender as really, really smart. NYU psychology professor Andrei Cimpian is one of the authors of the study published in the journal Science.

“We demonstrate that our society’s association of brilliance with males more than females is something that even 6-year-old boys and girls are aware of, which is really strikingly early and heartbreaking to think about,” Cimpian said.

The internalization of such stereotypes could discourage girls from going into careers they see as requiring brilliance. So how can we counteract that?

“Instilling a growth mindset in children making them think that they can succeed by really throwing themselves into what they’re interested in can really buffer them against these stereotypes,” Cimpian said.

In one part of the study, girls and boys were told a story about a person who is “really, really smart,” and then asked to identify that person among the photos of two men and two men.

At 5, both boys and girls tended to associate brilliance with their own gender. But as they became older and began attending school, children apparently began endorsing gender stereotypes. At 6 and 7, girls were “significantly less likely” to pick the women.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia