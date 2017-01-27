Dwindling County Police Force Prompts Security Concerns In Westchester Parks

January 27, 2017 7:34 PM
Filed Under: Erin Logan, Rob Astorino, Westchester County, White Plains

WHITE PLAINS (CBSNewYork) — There has been concern in Westchester county, over whether safety in parks is being squeezed by tight budgets.

With few officers, police don’t regularly patrol the parks during the winter months.

CBS2’s Erin Logan met Eileen Francis in Saxon Woods Park.

“I’m here often with the baby,” she said.

Francis said she’s feels safe in the park, but not all day.

“I think it’s pretty safe up until four o’clock,” she said.

It’s at that time of day when she feels police are needed at Westchester County parks. However, because the parks aren’t used as much this time of year, there are no county police patrols in the fall or winter.

County Executive Rob Astorino said it’s a challenge, especially with a tight budget and 50 parks with over 18,000 acres of land to cover.

“We have to balance that out with what our needs are, and what the taxpayers can afford. We also have local police who will utilize parks and patrol them at that time as well,” he said.

Right now, the department is down twelve officers from 292. It’s soon to be down fifteen because of retirements.

“The police commissioner is going to deploy people where he thinks it’s necessary,” Astorino said.

Back in November, a jogger was attacked at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation. A mother of four said it wouldn’t stop her from coming.

“We have only been here a half hour during the winter. Just something to get their energy out,’ Kathleen Trinidad said.

Trinidad cut her trip to the park short on Friday, not because of a lack of cops, but because of emptiness.

“I saw one man just walking around so that was a little uneasy,” she said.

She said she understands that police can’t be everywhere, especially when the department is down 15 officers.

“We will be bringing them in from other departments when they resign and reinstate,” Astorino added.

He later went on to say that they would be hired throughout the year.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia