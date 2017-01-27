California Congressman: How Could GOP Support Border Wall, Say 9/11 Health Bill Too Expensive?

January 27, 2017 8:28 PM
Filed Under: 9/11 Responders, border wall, Peter Haskell, Rep. Mark Takano, Zadroga Act

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Democratic congressman from California invoked the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, in unleashing a tweet storm about President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, the seven tweets by U.S. Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) call out lawmakers by name – including former congressman Mike Pence who is now vice president.

Takano wonders, if Republicans claimed that the $8 billion health bill for 9/11 responders under the James Zadroga 9/11 Compensation Act was too expensive, how can they now back a $15 billion border wall?

“I felt it was important to draw out the hypocrisy,” Takano said.

Retired firefighter Kenny Specht, who lobbied extensively for the 9/11 bill, and did not approve of Tanaka’s tactics.

“I don’t support and I don’t buy into tying Sept. 11 issues into other issues that are currently being debated in this country,” he said.

An extension of the Zadroga Act was eventually passed.

