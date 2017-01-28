CBS2_header-logo
Police: Woman Threw 5-Year-Old Girl Onto NJ TRANSIT Tracks As Train Approached

January 28, 2017 11:49 PM
Filed Under: Autumn Matacchiera, New Jersey, NJ Transit

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 20-year-old woman threw a 5-year-old girl onto the NJ TRANSIT tracks in Burlington, New Jersey as the Light Rail train approached the station Friday night, police say.

An NJ TRANSIT bus driver alerted a Burlington City Police Officer about suspicious activity near High and Broad streets just after 8:30 p.m.

As officers approached the area, they spotted Autumn Matacchiera, 20, of Hainesport, on the NJ TRANSIT Light Rail platform on West Broad Street.

When the officers walked toward her, she grabbed a 5-year-old girl who was standing nearby with her mother and threw the girl onto the tracks, police said.

Police signaled for the train to stop as the mother’s boyfriend jumped onto the tracks to save the little girl.

Matacchiera, who didn’t know the mother or the 5-year-old, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, police said. She was taken to Lourdes Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation.

The girl was taken to Memorial Hospital of Burlington County to be treated for a cut to her face and bruising.

 

