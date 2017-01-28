Dreaming Of Warmer Weather? Set Sail At New York City Boat Show

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you find yourself yearning for warmer weather this weekend, the New York City Boat Show at the Javits Center will serve as the perfect escape, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports.

“Great place to come spend some time, dream and enjoy what you could possibly have one day,” Nutley resident Steve Cariani said.

This year, more than 400 boats are on display, attracting people of all ages in their staterooms and on their sterns.

Spokesperson for the show Carrie Waible said the big trend of 2017 is versatility.

“It’s really all about the fact that you want to be able to use the boat in so many different ways. You’ve invested in this boat and now you want to invest in the lifestyle,” she said.

For the athletes, a new wristband lets water skiers control the speed, and even the soundtrack, of their ride while they hold on to the back.

“Downloads your playlists, your settings, turns on your heated seat, your towel warmer, and you’re ready to roll,” salesman Ryan Cardella said.

While some boats come with price tags in the millions, most shoppers at the show aren’t necessarily big spenders.

“Most boaters have a household income of less than $100,000, so you can get into a boat for every single budget and lifestyle,” Waible said.

The Manganiello family of four was looking for something to spend quality time on, but they had a budget.

“We’re looking for a low maintenance, inexpensive boat to get into at the right price,” Gavin Manganiello said.

The New York City Boat Show continues for one more day until 5 p.m. Sunday