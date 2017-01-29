3 Found Dead In Suspected Triple Homicide In Maplewood, New Jersey

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three people were found dead in an apartment in Maplewood, New Jersey Sunday, and their deaths were under investigation as homicides.

Around 11:45 a.m., the Maplewood Fire Department was sent to an apartment on Van Ness Court in Maplewood to check on the well-being of a resident, according to police and the Essex County Prosecutor’s office.

The bodies of two men and a woman were found in the apartment, prosecutors said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deaths were being investigated as homicides, according to Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly. Their identities were not being released pending family notification, prosecutors said.

The exact cause of death will be determined by autopsies at the Regional Medical Examiner’s office, prosecutors said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Prosecutor’s Tips Line at (877) 847-7432.