Trudeau: Canada Will Welcome Refugees Affected By U.S. Travel Ban

January 29, 2017 9:46 AM

CAIRO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by President Donald Trump: Canada will take you.

Trudeau tweeted Saturday “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”

Trudeau also released a statement on Twitter assuring holders of Canadian passports, including dual citizens, “will not be affected by the ban.”

“We have been assured that Canadian citizens travelling on Canadian passport will not be affected by the ban,” the statement reads.

Trudeau also tweeted a picture of him greeting a Syrian child at Toronto’s airport.

Trudeau oversaw the arrival of more than 39,000 Syrian refugees soon after he was elected in late 2015.

The young prime minister has been reluctant to criticize President Donald Trump. His government has been trying to balance his liberal view of the world while not offending the new Trump administration.

Trudeau said he intends to talk to Trump about the success of the policy and is expected to visit the White House in the future.

More than 75 percent of Canada’s exports are to the U.S.

