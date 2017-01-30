CBS2_header-logo
Boy Scouts Of America To Begin Admitting Transgender Children

January 30, 2017 7:41 PM
Filed Under: Boy Scouts, Boy Scouts of America, Transgender

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday that it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys-only programs.

The organization announced Monday that it had made the decision to base enrollment in boys-only programs on the gender a child or parent lists on the application to become a scout. The organization had previously held a policy that relied on the gender listed on a child’s birth certificate.

A spokeswoman for the organization says it made the decision based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.

“For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other youth organizations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for our single-gender programs,” spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos said in a statement. “However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state.”

A transgender child in Secaucus, New Jersey, was asked late last year to leave his Scout troop after parents and leaders found out he is transgender.

CBS2’s Meg Baker talked with the boy – Joe Maldonado – who was born female. Joe’s mother, Kristie Maldonado, signed the 8-year-old up for Cub Scouts in Secaucus, making it very clear that he was transgender.

After about a month, she said she got a call from head counsel for Boy Scouts saying he could no longer be part of the organization.

“They kicked me out because I am a girl — born a girl,” Joe said.

The Boy Scouts of America endured years of controversy before ultimately lifting bans on gay Scouts and leaders in recent years. But as recently as December, the organization said it considered transgender children as a separate issue.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

