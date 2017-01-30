Giants’ Victor Cruz: Miami Trip Wasn’t Worth It

January 30, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: New York Giants, Victor Cruz

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the first time, Victor Cruz has publicly expressed some regret about the Giants wide receivers’ controversial Miami getaway.

Appearing on SNY’s “Timeout with Taylor Rooks” podcast, Cruz said the one-day trip, which included the infamous boat ride with singer Trey Songz and others, “definitely wasn’t worth it.” The mini-vacation came during the week leading up to the Giants’ NFC wild-card game against the Packers, although it was on a day off.

“I mean, at the end of the day, you want to put your mind in a place where you want to succeed at, whatever your next task is, especially in a football setting, in a football atmosphere,” Cruz said.

He added that he believes the photo that was posted to social media helped fuel the story in the media.

However, Cruz insisted the trip was not to blame for the Giants’ 38-13 loss at Green Bay, as some critics have charged.

“You just have to understand the market you’re in, where you’re playing,” he said. “Those are all things that are going to be put into a microscope and nitpicked until it’s over, until you win. Then when you win, it’s like, ‘OK, all’s well again.’ But when you lose, they’re going to find those things to pinpoint and blame.”

