Farmingdale Residents Claim Dust From LIRR Tracks Is Damaging Their Cars

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — People who live near the Long Island Rail Road tracks in Farmingdale claim trains are ruining the paint on their cars.

Residents of a co-op complex allege dust from the tracks has been leaving small dots all over their vehicles.

Bobby Lombardi of AMAP Collision said when an owner brought one of the vehicles to the shop he immediately knew the problem.

“It’s rail dust,” Lombardi told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall. “When the trains are going down the tracks, the wheels on the train are metal, the tracks are metal. Metal grinds metal.”

The dust lands on the vehicles and rusts when it gets wet, staining the paint.

Lombardi said 60 percent of the time the car needs to be repainted, which costs thousands of dollars.

Residents plan on suing the railroad.

In a statement, an LIRR spokesperson said the railroad is investigating but they do not believe thir operations are the cause of the problem.