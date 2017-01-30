Caught On Video: Bishop Attacked While Celebrating Mass In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Newark bishop is recovering after being punched in the face during a disturbing attack that happened in the middle of Mass over the weekend.

About 100 parishioners were inside Sacred Heart Cathedral on Saturday afternoon for a Mass celebrating baseball player Roberto Clemente, a hero in the neighborhood.

Video shows Bishop Manuel Cruz leading prayers when a man dressed in white with a matching hat meanders toward the altar and swings at the bishop, punching him in the mouth and knocking him to the ground before he’s tackled by police.

“It was a very shocking and horrific moment,” said parishioner Mark Bonamo, who remembers watching the man step out of a middle pew, where he had been sitting alone. “As a former alter boy a lot of people thought, ‘Oh he might be part of Mass,’ but I myself thought it was little odd out of the gate, then when he walked up and hit the man in the face, people were shocked. Some people ducked, others screamed.”

Shocked parishioners helped the bishop as police subdued the suspect, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Newark says, “We certainly were surprised and saddened by it, and are thankful that things were not worse than they turned out to be.”

Bonamo says the bizarre attack has not deterred him from the cathedral, rather it’s bringing him closer.

“I’m going in right now. I’m going to say a ‘Hail Mary’ for Bishop Cruz, he deserves it,” Bonamo said.

The suspect, identified as Charles Miller, has been charged with assault and is due in court Monday.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the attack.

The archdiocese says Bishop Cruz does not want to go on camera, but is doing OK. They say he got some stitches and even spoke to the community at Sunday morning Mass, telling them he believes this was an isolated incident.