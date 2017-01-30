Closing Arguments Begin In Retrial Of Pedro Hernandez, Accused Of Killing Etan Patz

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The retrial for a man accused of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz in New York City 37 years ago is winding down.

Summations in the case against Pedro Hernandez started Monday in Manhattan.

Etan disappeared in SoHo on May 25, 1979 as he walked the two blocks to his bus stop alone. His body has never been found.

Hernandez emerged as a suspect in 2012 based on a tip and confessed to luring Etan into the basement of the SoHo deli where he worked and strangling him.

His attorney, Harvey Fishbein, says Hernandez is mentally ill and falsely confessed.

The earlier trial for the Maple Shade, New Jersey, man ended in a hung jury in 2015. On Monday, members of the first jury sat in the courtroom with Etan’s father.

Etan was one of the first missing children ever featured on a milk carton.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)