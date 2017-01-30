Closing Arguments Begin In Retrial Of Pedro Hernandez, Accused Of Killing Etan Patz

January 30, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Etan Patz, Pedro Hernandez

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The retrial for a man accused of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz in New York City 37 years ago is winding down.

Summations in the case against Pedro Hernandez started Monday in Manhattan.

Etan disappeared in SoHo on May 25, 1979 as he walked the two blocks to his bus stop alone. His body has never been found.

Hernandez emerged as a suspect in 2012 based on a tip and confessed to luring Etan into the basement of the SoHo deli where he worked and strangling him.

His attorney, Harvey Fishbein, says Hernandez is mentally ill and falsely confessed.

The earlier trial for the Maple Shade, New Jersey, man ended in a hung jury in 2015. On Monday, members of the first jury sat in the courtroom with Etan’s father.

Etan was one of the first missing children ever featured on a milk carton.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia