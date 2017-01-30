Troy Aikman On WFAN: Falcons Could Contend For Years To Come

January 30, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, Mike Francesa, Super Bowl LI, Troy Aikman

HOUSTON (WFAN) — Not only is Troy Aikman not surprised to see the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, he says he wouldn’t be surprised to see them back in the big game again very soon.

“They’ve had a great year all season long, and of course they’ve scored a lot of points,” the Hall of Famer and Fox analyst told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Monday. “And the defense is young — really young. I really believe, Mike, that this is a team that people ought to get used to seeing because they’re going to be around a while, in my opinion. I think this defense is going to become one of the real defensive teams like we’ve seen from Seattle — and certainly that’s what they’re modeling things after.”

LISTEN: Mike Francesa Chats With Marcus Allen On Radio Row

To listen to the interview, in which Aikman also discusses how the Patriots might attack the Falcons’ high-octane offense and more, click on the audio player below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia