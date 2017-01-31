EYE ON WEATHER: Snow On The Way | Forecast | School Closings | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Job Seekers: Will A Creative Resume Help Your Next Career Move?

January 31, 2017 7:31 AM
Filed Under: Alex Denis, Business, Jobs, Resumes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When was the last time you updated your resume?

If it’s been awhile, then your curriculum vitae might not only need an update, but an upgrade as well. For some professions, your resume isn’t just about listing your past accomplishments, but showing off your creative side as well.

Loi Anderson is looking for a job in journalism, and wants her resume to stand out. So she decided to make her resume “pop,” adding color, infographics and logos.

“I’m trying to send this message that hey, you’re creative – I’m creative – maybe you should hire me,” she told CBS2’s Alex Denis.

Candidates for video producer position are also giving the traditional resume a new twist, adding video cover letters and visual timelines to tell the story of their careers.

“People are trying different things to say, hey, look at me — I’m interesting,” Susan Chritton, career coach and author of “Personal Branding for Dummies,” said.

According to Chritton, it’s important to tailor your message to the potential employer you’re targeting, and to “brand” yourself with a headline or statement that captures who you are and what you do.

“You have to speak to the people you hope to hear you, and you have to speak in a way they want to listen to,” Chritton said.

But experts say once you’ve caught an employer’s eye, it’s ultimately the words on the page and the experiences you acquire that matter most.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia