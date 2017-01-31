Job Seekers: Will A Creative Resume Help Your Next Career Move?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When was the last time you updated your resume?

If it’s been awhile, then your curriculum vitae might not only need an update, but an upgrade as well. For some professions, your resume isn’t just about listing your past accomplishments, but showing off your creative side as well.

Loi Anderson is looking for a job in journalism, and wants her resume to stand out. So she decided to make her resume “pop,” adding color, infographics and logos.

“I’m trying to send this message that hey, you’re creative – I’m creative – maybe you should hire me,” she told CBS2’s Alex Denis.

Candidates for video producer position are also giving the traditional resume a new twist, adding video cover letters and visual timelines to tell the story of their careers.

“People are trying different things to say, hey, look at me — I’m interesting,” Susan Chritton, career coach and author of “Personal Branding for Dummies,” said.

According to Chritton, it’s important to tailor your message to the potential employer you’re targeting, and to “brand” yourself with a headline or statement that captures who you are and what you do.

“You have to speak to the people you hope to hear you, and you have to speak in a way they want to listen to,” Chritton said.

But experts say once you’ve caught an employer’s eye, it’s ultimately the words on the page and the experiences you acquire that matter most.