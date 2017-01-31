New Bishop Being Installed In Rockville Centre

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Diocese of Rockville Centre is getting a new leader when Bishop John Barres officially takes the position on Tuesday.

Bishop Barres, a Princeton basketball star turned priest, was appointed by Pope Francis to become the fifth bishop of Rockville Centre.

“In the history of the church where there are challenges, there are also beautiful opportunities and my goal in the beginning is just to really listen,” he said.

Retiring at age 76, Bishop William Murphy trusts the community is in good hands.

“This evening, we have prayed together as we open a new and exciting chapter in the life of this diocese,” he said.

Bishop Barres is native of Larchmont in Westchester County, likes Twitter and Facebook and is fluent in Spanish.

Before his move to Rockville Centre, he was the bishop of Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he welcomed the Hispanic community, now the fastest growing ethnic group on Long Island, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“He’s very accepting of everybody,” one parishioner said.

“He brings people together,” said another.

In a celebratory Mass before his formal instillation, Bishop Barres spoke directly to the children present in Saint Agnes Cathedral.

“I really want to lay down my life for you and I’m so excited about your future in the Holy Spirit,” he said.

The bishop hopes to grow the community and Catholic school enrollment and his experience on the court may help reach the youngest believers.

“I liked how he talked about basketball and related to being a good leader in the church, you need skills,” said

said 12-year-old Ciaran Murray.

The Rockville Centre Diocese is the eighth-largest U.S. diocese, serving 1.45 million Catholics on Long Island.