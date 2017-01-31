EYE ON WEATHER: Snow On The Way | Forecast | School Closings | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

New Bishop Being Installed In Rockville Centre

January 31, 2017 7:06 AM
Filed Under: Bishop John Barres, Magdalena Doris, Rockville Centre

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Diocese of Rockville Centre is getting a new leader when Bishop John Barres officially takes the position on Tuesday.

Bishop Barres, a Princeton basketball star turned priest, was appointed by Pope Francis to become the fifth bishop of Rockville Centre.

“In the history of the church where there are challenges, there are also beautiful opportunities and my goal in the beginning is just to really listen,” he said.

Retiring at age 76, Bishop William Murphy trusts the community is in good hands.

“This evening, we have prayed together as we open a new and exciting chapter in the life of this diocese,” he said.

Bishop Barres is native of Larchmont in Westchester County, likes Twitter and Facebook and is fluent in Spanish.

Before his move to Rockville Centre, he was the bishop of Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he welcomed the Hispanic community, now the fastest growing ethnic group on Long Island, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“He’s very accepting of everybody,” one parishioner said.

“He brings people together,” said another.

In a celebratory Mass before his formal instillation, Bishop Barres spoke directly to the children present in Saint Agnes Cathedral.

“I really want to lay down my life for you and I’m so excited about your future in the Holy Spirit,” he said.

The bishop hopes to grow the community and Catholic school enrollment and his experience on the court may help reach the youngest believers.

“I liked how he talked about basketball and related to being a good leader in the church, you need skills,” said
said 12-year-old Ciaran Murray.

The Rockville Centre Diocese is the eighth-largest U.S. diocese, serving 1.45 million Catholics on Long Island.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia