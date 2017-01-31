Oprah Winfrey To Join ’60 Minutes’ In The Fall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — She’s back.

Oprah Winfrey will become a special contributor to ’60 Minutes,’ the legendary news magazine’s executive producer Jeff Fager announced Tuesday.

Winfrey will make her first appearance on the Sunday night broadcast this fall.

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” said Fager. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for “60 Minutes.” I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

“I’ve been a big admirer of “60 Minutes” since my days as a young reporter,” said Winfrey. “I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Winfrey hosted “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” for 25 years which won several awards and was the highest-rated television program of its kind.

In 2011, in partnership with Discovery Communications, Winfrey founded OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and serves as its chairman and CEO.

In 2013, Winfrey was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama, the nation’s highest civilian honor.