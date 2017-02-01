February Sales: Best Buys For Valentine’s Day, President’s Day Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – February has officially begun, and that means Valentine’s Day, President’s Day weekend — and a whole bunch of sales to take advantage of.

It’s not unusual to see markdowns in stores, and experts say there are a few items in particular that hit some of their lowest price points of the year in February, CBS2’s Alex Denis reported.

According to smart shopping expert Trae Bodge, of Yroo, kick off your shopping season with pre-Super Bowl sales on televisions in the days leading up to the big game.

“You’ll see about 50 percent off 4K TVs,” Bodge said. “You might not get the best discounts on those curved screens that are coming out — but the 4K is still amazing.”

Bodge says prices won’t be this low again until Black Friday.

If your special someone isn’t into technology for a Valentine’s Day gift, accessories tend to be discounted by as much as 60 percent more throughout February than compared to the rest of the year.

“In the accessories category, we typically see jewelry, handbags, shoes — all those good things will be deeply discounted around Valentine’s Day and the long President’s Day weekend,” Bodge said.

Smartphones also tend to be marked down this month, to their lowest price outside of end-of-year sales.

Valentine’s Day is actually one holiday where procrastination can actually pay off, with sales extending all the way through the holiday.