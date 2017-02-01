Black History Month One-On-One: CEO Of Harlem Brewing Company Celeste Beatty

Anchored by 1010 WINS’ Larry Mullins
Produced for 1010 WINS by Sharon Barnes-Waters
Black History Month honoree and CEO & Founder of the Harlem Brewing Company Celeste Beatty turned her hobby of making beer in her apartment into a thriving and successful business.
“It really grew from a hobby that became a passion, then I got feedback from the community and friends, and I just fell in love with the industry,” she told 1010 WINS’ Larry Mullins.
More: Larry’s Blog: Celeste Beatty | Black History Month Photo Gallery
Manufactured in Saratoga, her craft beer is sold in such stores as Walmart, Fairway Market, Whole Foods and local restaurants.
Beatty’s hoping to build a permanent home on 134th Street in Harlem that will include educational tours on the science of beer making.
“Craft beer is amazing because so many different people can now touch it, because it’s in the community,” she said. “What Harlem Brewing Company brings to craft beer is a way for a broader audience of African Americans, Hispanics, other cultures can be a part of this, all types of different people.”
To learn more about Harlem Brewing Company and Beatty, visit the website.