CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Black History Month One-On-One: CEO Of Harlem Brewing Company Celeste Beatty

February 1, 2017 12:04 AM
Filed Under: Black History Month, Celeste Beatty, Harlem Brewing Company, Larry Mullins

Anchored by 1010 WINS’ Larry Mullins
Produced for 1010 WINS by Sharon Barnes-Waters 

Black History Month honoree and CEO & Founder of the Harlem Brewing Company Celeste Beatty turned her hobby of making beer in her apartment into a thriving and successful business.

“It really grew from a hobby that became a passion, then I got feedback from the community and friends, and I just fell in love with the industry,” she told 1010 WINS’ Larry Mullins.

More: Larry’s Blog: Celeste Beatty | Black History Month Photo Gallery

Manufactured in Saratoga, her craft beer is sold in such stores as Walmart, Fairway Market, Whole Foods and local restaurants.

Beatty’s hoping to build a permanent home on 134th Street in Harlem that will include educational tours on the science of beer making.

“Craft beer is amazing because so many different people can now touch it, because it’s in the community,” she said. “What Harlem Brewing Company brings to craft beer is a way for a broader audience of African Americans, Hispanics, other cultures can be a part of this, all types of different people.”

To learn more about Harlem Brewing Company and Beatty, visit the website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia