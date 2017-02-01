Boomer & Carton: Jerry Delivers A Championship-Level Update

Jerry Recco can always be counted on for a quality update and Wednesday morning was no exception.
Jerry filled the masses in on the latest news from Houston, where Tom Brady got emotional on Tuesday and revealed that he received a “protection crystal” from his wife, Gisele Bundchen. Craig had a few questions about that.
After some gridiron talk the gang moved on to the hardwood, where Carmelo Anthony continued to answer questions about his future after the Knicks lost again. The hockey locals were back in action Tuesday and Jerry gave us the latest on John Tortorella’s canine-caused All-Star game absence.