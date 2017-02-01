Hillary Clinton To Reflect On 2016 Election In New Book Of Personal Essays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hillary Clinton has a lot of plans for 2017, including some reflections on her stunning loss to Donald Trump.
The former secretary of state, senator and first lady is working on a collection of personal essays that will touch on the 2016 presidential campaign, Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The book, currently untitled, is scheduled for this fall and will be inspired by favorite quotations she has drawn upon. Clinton also will reissue her best-selling “It Takes a Village” in an illustrated edition for young people.
She will also resume her relationship with the Harry Walker Agency, the speakers bureau through which she made the paid talks that were criticized by Sen. Bernie Sanders and others during the election race.
Clinton has authored several other books, including 2015 release “Hard Choices,” her 2016 campaign release “Stronger Together,” which she co-authored with Democratic running mate Sen. Tim Kaine, as well as earlier releases, “An Invitation to the White House: A Home With History,” (2000) and “Dear Socks, Dear Buddy: Kids’ Letters to the First Pets,” released in 1998.
