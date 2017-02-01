2 Million Patio Chairs Sold At Home Depot Recalled

February 1, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Home Depot, Recall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Roughly 2 million swivel patio chairs sold at Home Depot have been recalled.

The chairs were made by Casual Living Worldwide and sold under Hampton Bay Anselmo, Calabria, Dana Point and Marth Stewart Living Cardona, Grand Bank and Washington brand names.

The chairs can apparently break at the base, causing a risk of fall.

There have been 25 incidents, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For more information, contact Casual Living Worldwide at 1-(855)-899-2127 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time. You can also click here for more information from the company.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia