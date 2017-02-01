2 Million Patio Chairs Sold At Home Depot Recalled

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Roughly 2 million swivel patio chairs sold at Home Depot have been recalled.
The chairs were made by Casual Living Worldwide and sold under Hampton Bay Anselmo, Calabria, Dana Point and Marth Stewart Living Cardona, Grand Bank and Washington brand names.
The chairs can apparently break at the base, causing a risk of fall.
There have been 25 incidents, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
For more information, contact Casual Living Worldwide at 1-(855)-899-2127 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time. You can also click here for more information from the company.