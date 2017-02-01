Police Release Video Of Men Wanted In NYC Building Burglary

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men they say stole laptops and Apple iPads from a building under construction in Lower Manhattan last week.
According to police, the two men entered the building on 50 West Street at around 9:49 p.m. on Jan 24 and took an iPad, keys, and an Microsoft laptop.
The next day, police say the men entered the same building and took seven more Dell laptops and four Apple iPads.
Police say the suspects were last seen wearing black hoodies, black pants and black sneakers.
Surveillance video and images of the suspects can be viewed above.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or byt texting their tips to 2746367 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.