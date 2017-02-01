First Lady Melania Trump And Son Barron Might Stay In NYC After All, Reports Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First Lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron, may not move permanently to Washington, D.C. after all.

If that’s the case, it could mean a hefty increase in New York City’s security budget.

City Hall and the NYPD are now re-evaluating the cost of security at Trump Tower following published reports that the first lady is thinking about staying in New York City even after her 10-year-old son finishes the school year, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

In the days after his election victory, President Donald Trump said Melania and Barron would be relocating to the White House “very soon, right after he finishes school.” Now, it looks like the president may take on another role while he’s in Washington — the bachelor.

“They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what’s best for Barron,” a source close to the family told Us Weekly magazine.

Sources tell CBS2 the city spends $500,000 a day to protect Trump Tower when the president is in town. It would be somewhat less if it’s Melania and Barron, sources say, but still significant “because there are still two people to protect.”

“We know there will be two distinct per day costs. One when President Trump is in New York City, and one when he is not. We are currently determining what those look like,” spokesperson for Mayor de Blasio, Freddi Goldstein, said.

The first lady told “60 Minutes” recently that she was prepared to live in a security bubble in New York.

Lesley Stahl: “You won’t be able to walk down the street.”

Melania Trump: “I didn’t do that for two years already, so you know, it will just continue. It’s another level, but it will continue.”

City Hall said it’s still working with the Congressional delegation to get reimbursed for what it cost to protect the Trumps before the inauguration. Congress gave the city $7 million of the $35 million it spent.

Year-round protection could cost as much as $180 million.