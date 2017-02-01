CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

First Lady Melania Trump And Son Barron Might Stay In NYC After All, Reports Say

February 1, 2017 6:29 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Marcia Kramer, Melania Trump, NYPD, Trump Tower

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First Lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron, may not move permanently to Washington, D.C. after all.

If that’s the case, it could mean a hefty increase in New York City’s security budget.

City Hall and the NYPD are now re-evaluating the cost of security at Trump Tower following published reports that the first lady is thinking about staying in New York City even after her 10-year-old son finishes the school year, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

In the days after his election victory, President Donald Trump said Melania and Barron would be relocating to the White House “very soon, right after he finishes school.” Now, it looks like the president may take on another role while he’s in Washington — the bachelor.

“They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what’s best for Barron,” a source close to the family told Us Weekly magazine.

Sources tell CBS2 the city spends $500,000 a day to protect Trump Tower when the president is in town. It would be somewhat less if it’s Melania and Barron, sources say, but still significant “because there are still two people to protect.”

“We know there will be two distinct per day costs. One when President Trump is in New York City, and one when he is not. We are currently determining what those look like,” spokesperson for Mayor de Blasio, Freddi Goldstein, said.

The first lady told “60 Minutes” recently that she was prepared to live in a security bubble in New York.

Lesley Stahl: “You won’t be able to walk down the street.”

Melania Trump: “I didn’t do that for two years already, so you know, it will just continue. It’s another level, but it will continue.”

City Hall said it’s still working with the Congressional delegation to get reimbursed for what it cost to protect the Trumps before the inauguration. Congress gave the city $7 million of the $35 million it spent.

Year-round protection could cost as much as $180 million.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia