2/1 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

February 1, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Weather, weather forecast

By Justin Lewis

We’ll see clouds and sun this afternoon with perhaps a passing shower or even snow north and west. Temps will be running nearly 15 degrees warmer than yesterday, but because of the breeze, it will only feel like the 30s for much of the day.

(Credit: CBS2)

(Credit: CBS2)

We could see an early rain or snow shower this evening, but it will be quiet the remainder of the night. Temps will be on the chilly side in the mid and low 30s or so.

Your Groundhog Day will be a touch colder with breezy conditions by the afternoon. So, while air temps will approach 40 degrees,  it will only feel like the 20s and low 30s.

2/1 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

2/1 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Friday, get ready to bundle up: only warming to around the freezing mark!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia