2/1 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
We’ll see clouds and sun this afternoon with perhaps a passing shower or even snow north and west. Temps will be running nearly 15 degrees warmer than yesterday, but because of the breeze, it will only feel like the 30s for much of the day.
We could see an early rain or snow shower this evening, but it will be quiet the remainder of the night. Temps will be on the chilly side in the mid and low 30s or so.
Your Groundhog Day will be a touch colder with breezy conditions by the afternoon. So, while air temps will approach 40 degrees, it will only feel like the 20s and low 30s.
As for Friday, get ready to bundle up: only warming to around the freezing mark!