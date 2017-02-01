Rashad Jennings On WFAN: McAdoo Deserves Coach Of Year Consideration

HOUSTON (WFAN) — Giants running back Rashad Jennings wants to know why Ben McAdoo isn’t being mentioned as a Coach of the Year candidate.
“I love the coach, man,” Jennings told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Radio Row in Houston, site of Super Bowl LI. “I thought he did an outstanding job. I’m biased. … He came in and stepped in and filled the shoes from a Hall of Fame coach.”
A year after the Giants went 6-10 under Tom Coughlin, McAdoo took over and led the team to an 11-5 record. They were eliminated in the wild-card round by the Packers.
“We didn’t finish,” Jennings said. “We can point at different things, but at the end of the day, we came up with a loss. We’re (among) 31 of the teams that’s going to end the season with a loss. There’s only one team that wins. We’re not one of them, but now we’ve got to figure out what we can do obviously to make sure that we’re that one team that wins it next year, and I think we’re going to do a good job of addressing all the issues.”
