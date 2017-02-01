Delaware’s Vaughn Prison Under Lockdown As Hostage Situation Unfolds

SMYRNA, Del. (CBSNewYork) — Prison guards have been taken hostage by inmates at a maximum security facility in Delaware.
As CBS2’s Dana Tyler reported, there is no threat to the public, but all Delaware prisons are on lockdown as a precaution.
The emergency situation has been unfolding at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, which is about 12 miles north of Dover.
Police officers in SWAT gear are responding to the situation that began on Wednesday afternoon.
The Correctional Officer’s Union said at least three guards, and a counselor are being held against their will by inmates.
Investigators said the inmates took control of a building that houses up to 150 people. Vaughn prison is Delaware’s largest prison. The all male facility houses 2,500 prisoners — some on death row.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no known motive for the hostage situation.
There was an assault at the same prison last week, on Saturday, an inmate squirted an unknown liquid at a correction officer.