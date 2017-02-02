2/2 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast

By Justin Lewis
We’ll work our way into the low 40s this afternoon with a passing flurry or shower not out of the question. And a breeze will develop, too, so it will only feel like the 30s. Bundle up!
Outside of a passing flurry early this evening, it should remain pretty quiet. As for wind chills, they’ll fall through the 20s and teens by the overnight hours.
Cold is the word out the door tomorrow morning — and it doesn’t warm up much! Expect a mix of sun and clouds with wind chills only peaking in the 20s.
As for Saturday, it will be a little brighter, but it’s going to remain cold with highs only around the freezing mark.