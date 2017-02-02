De Blasio Criticized For Skipping Groundhog Day, Other Lighthearted Events

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio did not attend the Groundhog Day ceremony again on Thursday in what appears to have become a pattern of avoiding some of the lighter city events that his predecessors gamely participated in.

As CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported, there is an old adage in politics – if you don’t show up, your “frenemies” will talk behind your back.

Mayor de Blasio’s decision to boycott the Staten Island Groundhog Day ceremony opened the door for a pointed reminder that the last time he went back in 2014, he dropped the groundhog – who subsequently died.

“I just want to say something – Chuck, you’re safe with us,” city Comptroller Scott Stringer said at the Groundhog Day ceremony with Staten Island Chuck.

The mayor’s decision not to make the 7 a.m. event was just the latest time he was marked absent. He does not do the much-beloved Nathan’s hot dog eating contest, and other lighthearted events that his predecessors ate up.

By contrast, New Yorkers will not soon forget the musings of buttoned-up Mayor Michael Bloomberg back in July 2012. He pondered whether the reigning hot dog eating champion would prevail, or “if one of their dogged pursuers will finally ketchup, cut the mustard, and be pronounced wiener. No question it’s going to be a dog fight.”

“Bill’s anti-social,” said Baruch College professor Doug Muzzio.

Muzzio said the mayor is missing an opportunity to connect with voters.

“It’s a mistake,” he said. “He should be with the people at these silly events. It means a lot to them and they vote. He’s disengaged.”

“If you can have great ideas about government – that’s one thing. You’ve got to do that,” added political consultant Hank Sheinkopf. “But you’ve got to show up. Eat the food, walk the walk, and feel the customs in your heart. He doesn’t.”

The mayor’s press secretary defended his boss, saying, “He’s got a busy schedule that doesn’t always allow him to hang with groundhogs or watch people eat hot dogs.”

Some New Yorkers did not agree.

“His day is not that that full. Nobody’s day is that full that he can’t take two minutes out of five minutes out to acknowledge people and traditions,” said Don Foss of Chelsea.

“I’m a little perturbed, as they say,” said John Schneider of the East Village. “I would like to see our mayor go to all these things for us. He should be showing an interest in us.”

But one woman encountered: “I think it’s fine. The groundhog is silly – you know, he’s just not being silly.”

The mayor had no events on his public schedule Thursday. Aides said he was involved in internal meetings and running the city.

They would not say whether his day involved preparing for or meeting with prosecutors about the city corruption investigations.