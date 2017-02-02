Groundhog Day: Staten Island Chuck Says Early Spring, Punxsutawney Phil Calls For 6 More Weeks Of Winter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Staten Island Chuck “predicted” an early spring while Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, called for six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow.
Cheers erupted as Chuck, taking the moment in stride, emerged Thursday morning at the Staten Island Zoo with no symbolic shadow in sight.
According to the Staten Island Zoo, Chuck has an 80 percent accuracy rate.
Punxsutawney Phil said otherwise. Phil’s handlers say that furry rodent has predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow.
Records dating to 1887 show Phil has now predicted more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times, including last year. There are no records for the remaining years.
EXTRA: Groundhog Day 5 fast Facts
The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)