NJ Dog Abused For 7 Years Rescued By Smithtown Animal Group

February 2, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Animal Abuse, Guardians of Rescue, Long Island, Sophia Hall

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It was a rescue that crossed state lines.

Long Island-based nonprofit Guardians of Rescue traveled to New Jersey after a dog named Tito was found chained up at a mechanics shop in New Jersey, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

Tito had been at the shop for seven years, living in filthy conditions and treated with neglect.

“He knew nothing of how things should be — his life was in a building, only knowing suffering and misery,” the group wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

According to Guardians of Rescue Dr. Marvin Baynes, Tito was around 35 pounds underweight and was used mainly for breeding.

“Aside from being grossly underweight he had some sores on his feet,” Baynes said. “They came from living on concrete basically. He was chained to a wall. He had to live in his own waste.”

“The worst part of it is we could smell the infection in his ears as we opened the door to go inside to have a look at him,” Baynes added.

Dr. Baynes is currently fostering Tito, and hopes he can go up for adoption some time in the future.

 

