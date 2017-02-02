Long Beach Island Family Tries To Track Down Man Behind Message In A Bottle

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man from Long Beach Island found a message in a bottle, and now he’s trying to solve the mystery.

Last weekend, Vincent Stango and his dogs were walking along the beach when something caught his eye, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported. Inside a bottle was a message, curled up so he couldn’t read it.

“Well I’m curious to see what it says. So I was going to bring it home and break it,” Stango said.

But he didn’t have to. When he got home and the bottle warmed up, the note opened up on its own so he could read the message.

“Basically the message says, ‘Found the bottle? Read this note? I’m Stuart. If you would, call or email me,’ Stango said.

The message included two phone numbers, an email and was signed Stuart and England. It’s written on paper from Cunard Cruise Line, which does travel from England to New York.

So for the past few days, Stango has been emailing, texting and calling the phone numbers, hoping to find Stuart. He’s left messages, but so far, no luck.

“Kind of what’s going through my mind is when did he drop it? How long did it take to get here? Was he in New York City when it dropped, was he in the middle of the ocean?” he said.

The Stangos have no plans to take the message out of the bottle. So for now, it will sit on their mantle while the family continues to reach out to Stuart.