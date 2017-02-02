Multiple Arrests Made As Protests Erupt At NYU Over Speech Given By Gavin McInnes

February 2, 2017 11:47 PM
Filed Under: Gavin McInnes, New York University

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Multiple people were arrested when protests erupted at New York University on Thursday night.

Students gathered to demonstrate against a speech being delivered by Vice Media co-founder and conservative actor Gavin McInnes.

The speech, which was cut short, was organized by the NYU College Republicans.

Police would not say how many people were arrested or what charges they face.

The protests came one night after crowds rallied on UC Berkley’s campus against an appearance by another right-wing figure, Milo Yiannopoulos.

