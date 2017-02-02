‘One Book, One New York’ Program Aims To Get New Yorkers On The Same Page (Literally)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It just might be the biggest book club in the world.
New York City is launching the “One Book, One New York” program. The idea is to get New Yorkers to read the same book at the same time.
“New York City is proud to be the creative capital of the world,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “The One Book, One New York initiative provides the perfect opportunity to bring City residents from all five boroughs together through reading. This initiative will inspire New Yorkers to unify in their appreciation of the written word and to share in the support of the city’s important publishing industry.”
“One Book, One New York will help readers connect with one another while rediscovering their local libraries and their independent neighborhood bookstores,” said Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin. “One Book, One New York will reignite conversations about reading throughout the City, from our libraries to our subway platforms, from our local bookstores to the coffee shop.”
As part of the program, five celebrities appear in videos advocating for a particular book. Bebe Neuwirth, William H. Macy, Giancarlo Esposito, Larry Wilmore and Danielle Brooks are rolling out the campaign. New Yorkers will then vote on the book they think everyone should read. Announcement of the final choice is set for March.
All of the nominated books have a connection with the New York City area, and copies of them are available in each New York Public Library branch. The nominated books are:
- Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
- The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Díaz
- The Sellout by Paul Beatty
- A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith
CLICK HERE to cast your vote. Here are the videos touting each book: